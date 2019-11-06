The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — Cooler weather and fronts have slowed the bite, making it necessary to concentrate on an area where you know fish are located and work it slowly. Blade baits and suspending twitch baits in the shallows near cover is where the fish are feeding. The fish we are catching are full of shad and you find then in the live well and on the boat deck. Texas rigged worms have been the most productive this past week. Bumping the bottom or a slow swim retrieve are getting bites. Red shad has been a good color. We are getting many short strikes; when this happens, down-size your bait.
Shell crackers are still on the flats; wigglers are the trick here. Crappie are getting more active as the water cools down. Catfish are still doing good on jugs in the creeks baited with cut bait.
The weather is getting great for a day on the Lake. Mornings are a little cool, but as the sun gets up it is nice. God has provided us with the perfect place to get our kids out there and make memories that last for generations.
Lake Eufaula reading: Nov. 6» Current Level — 187.82
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — Mid 50s
» Slight stain
Upcoming Tournaments
(all times central)
Wiregrass Student Angler Trail
Nov. 16
Alabama BASS Nation High School team Trail
Feb. 14-15, 2020
Take off from Lakepoint State Park Marina at safe light
Weigh in — TBD
Expected boats — 220
For more information email highdar@auburn.edu.
