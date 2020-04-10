The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The water table has finally stabilized for the past week. The stained water remains a constant. The fish are still trying to move shallow, not a lot of oxygen in the muddy water.
Bass are continuing on the same patterns, shallow early on blade baits and top water poppers. Grogs are also getting noticed. Texas rigged creature baits and shaky heads with rattles inserted are also attracting attention. The deeper bite is coming on noisy cranks, Carolina rigs and spoons jigged in the deeper holding schools. Crawfish creature baits are a hot item right now.
Crappie are still trying to stage and are still eating minnows. The shallow bite is still working when you find them near the grassy areas.
Catfish are moving shallow to spawn and we are getting quite a few on the crappie rigs while fishing shallow; this is an exciting fight on ultra lite equipment. The jugs are continuing to get a good meal using cut bait.
Pan fish are eating crickets and wigglers along the bank line.
We are still planning on our scheduled dates for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament May 23 and the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament June 13.
Please watch our web site and news letters to keep abreast on our latest up dates. We pray all this confusion will be over by then. Sign up for our newsletter at www.alabamachildrensclassic.org.
Enjoy an outing on the lake with your family. It’s a good way to get out of the house and provide some great food for your table. Enjoy what God has provided for us.
Be safe and pray for our doctors and nurses as they stand on the front lines to protect us from this virus. Pray for our leaders as well.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: April 8
Current Level — 188.47
Full Pool — 188.00
Water Temperature — 70s
Heavy stain
Tournament Schedule
APRIL
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
