Nicole Norman and Tamika Craig of Fort Mitchell show some of their Lake Eufaula catfish while fishing recently with guide Sam Williams.

 Photo by Sam Williams

Sam Williams — The water table has finally stabilized for the past week. The stained water remains a constant. The fish are still trying to move shallow, not a lot of oxygen in the muddy water.

Bass are continuing on the same patterns, shallow early on blade baits and top water poppers. Grogs are also getting noticed. Texas rigged creature baits and shaky heads with rattles inserted are also attracting attention. The deeper bite is coming on noisy cranks, Carolina rigs and spoons jigged in the deeper holding schools. Crawfish creature baits are a hot item right now.

Crappie are still trying to stage and are still eating minnows. The shallow bite is still working when you find them near the grassy areas.

Catfish are moving shallow to spawn and we are getting quite a few on the crappie rigs while fishing shallow; this is an exciting fight on ultra lite equipment. The jugs are continuing to get a good meal using cut bait.

Pan fish are eating crickets and wigglers along the bank line.

We are still planning on our scheduled dates for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament May 23 and the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament June 13.

Please watch our web site and news letters to keep abreast on our latest up dates. We pray all this confusion will be over by then. Sign up for our newsletter at www.alabamachildrensclassic.org.

Enjoy an outing on the lake with your family. It’s a good way to get out of the house and provide some great food for your table. Enjoy what God has provided for us.

Be safe and pray for our doctors and nurses as they stand on the front lines to protect us from this virus. Pray for our leaders as well.

God Bless & Good Fishn’

Capt. Sam

Lake Eufaula reading: April 8

Current Level — 188.47

Full Pool — 188.00

Water Temperature — 70s

Heavy stain

Tournament Schedule

APRIL

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

23 — Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

