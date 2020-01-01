The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — The wind and rain continue to keep the river muddy. More rain is in the forecast so it won’t clear up anytime soon. With these conditions, noisy lures and red plastics are the answer to getting a strike from bass. The shad continue to work near old cover when the sun gets up. The birds are feeding on them and are always an easy way to locate the shad pods. Slow presentation is still necessary to aggravate a bass to strike. Work out an area good before moving to a new location. Deeper bass are on trash piles on the drops near where the shad are working.

Crappie are on the trash piles in deeper water. Minnows are the trick here held above the schools.

Keep an eye on the Albany Bass Club website. The Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament has taken the reins of the old Easter Seals Tournament and will handle the event as a fund raiser for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant project. The tournament will still be on the last Saturday of March. Applications will be online and will soon be at our local tackle stores. Boat numbers will be assigned by receipt of paid and completed entry forms. Plan to fish this great 44-year-old tournament and be sure and put June 13 on your calendar for the 20th annual Alabama Children’s Classic tournament.

Be safe on the water, enjoy what God has given us to enjoy with our families. Happy New Year.

God bless and good fishin’.

Capt. Sam Williams

www.hawksfishingguideservice.com

www.alabamachildrensclassic.org

Lake Eufaula reading: Jan. 1

» Current Level — 188.22

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water temperature — Mid-40’s

» Muddy

Tournament Schedule

JANUARY

11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation

25 — Alabama Crappie Masters

25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

FEBRUARY

1 — ABN College State Championship

8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier

22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division

22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

29 — ABA AFT Division 12

MARCH

March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)

7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers

7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples

13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament

14 — ABN Qualifiers

17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament

27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic

28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)

29 — ABA Division #12

APRIL

2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

