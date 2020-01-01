The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The wind and rain continue to keep the river muddy. More rain is in the forecast so it won’t clear up anytime soon. With these conditions, noisy lures and red plastics are the answer to getting a strike from bass. The shad continue to work near old cover when the sun gets up. The birds are feeding on them and are always an easy way to locate the shad pods. Slow presentation is still necessary to aggravate a bass to strike. Work out an area good before moving to a new location. Deeper bass are on trash piles on the drops near where the shad are working.
Crappie are on the trash piles in deeper water. Minnows are the trick here held above the schools.
Keep an eye on the Albany Bass Club website. The Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament has taken the reins of the old Easter Seals Tournament and will handle the event as a fund raiser for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant project. The tournament will still be on the last Saturday of March. Applications will be online and will soon be at our local tackle stores. Boat numbers will be assigned by receipt of paid and completed entry forms. Plan to fish this great 44-year-old tournament and be sure and put June 13 on your calendar for the 20th annual Alabama Children’s Classic tournament.
Be safe on the water, enjoy what God has given us to enjoy with our families. Happy New Year.
God bless and good fishin’.
Capt. Sam Williams
Lake Eufaula reading: Jan. 1
» Current Level — 188.22
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water temperature — Mid-40’s
» Muddy
Tournament Schedule
JANUARY
11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation
25 — Alabama Crappie Masters
25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
FEBRUARY
1 — ABN College State Championship
8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier
22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division
22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
29 — ABA AFT Division 12
MARCH
March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)
7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers
7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples
13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament
14 — ABN Qualifiers
17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament
27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic
28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)
29 — ABA Division #12
APRIL
2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series
11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)
18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division
25 — Alabama Bass Trails
26 — ABA Division #12
MAY
2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament
9 — ABA Division #12
16 — BFL Bama #3
30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail
JUNE
4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover
13 — Alabama Children’s Classic
20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — ABN State Championship
