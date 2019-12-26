The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email it to kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.

Sam Williams — The heavy rains have left the river really muddy. The fronts have the fish very confused and very hard to interest in a hit on most offerings. Bass are doing best on spoons jigged vertically in the schools when located on your electronics. It takes patience to work up a hit. The fish are still feeding heavily on the shad and are not hungry. The fish we are catching are in very good shape. The fishing will improve as the water clears up and the weather fronts stabilize. Look for the bird activity and concentrate on these areas where the shad are schooling.

Crappie are still deep on trash piles and being caught on minnows. Look for these trash piles in 12 to 18 feet of water.

We still need community help with our efforts to do fundraising for our local hero, Scott Woodruff for his heart transplant. We are working with the National Foundation for Transplants to assure the funds are available for the post-op med’s. Please pray about joining our efforts in 2020. Contact Capt. Sam Williams, 334-355-5057 for information. We welcome your ideas.

Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas.

God bless and good fishin’.

Capt. Sam Williams

www.hawksfishing guideservice.com www.alabamachildrens classic.org

Lake Eufaula reading: Dec. 26

» Current Level — 188.80

» Full Pool — 188.00

» Water temperature — Upper 40s

» Muddy

2020 Tournament Schedule

JANUARY

11 — Georgia High School Bass Nation

25 — Alabama Crappie Masters

25 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

FEBRUARY

1 — ABN College State Championship

8 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

15 — ABN HS Regional Qualifier

22 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Georgia Division

22 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

29 — ABA AFT Division 12

MARCH

March 1-July 4 — BASS CASH BASH (tagged bass event)

7 — ASABFA Classic Qualifiers

7-8 — American Bass Anglers Couples

13 — Alabama AGC 46th annual Bass Tournament

14 — ABN Qualifiers

17-22 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six Tournament

27-28 — Snapping Shoals EMC Classic

28 — Albany Bass Club Tournament (formerly Easter Seals)

29 — ABA Division #12

APRIL

2-5 — BassMaster Elite Series

11 — Bass Action Trail (Old Boyd’s Marine Tournament)

18 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama Division

25 — Alabama Bass Trails

26 — ABA Division #12

MAY

2 — Georgia High School Bass Tournament

9 — ABA Division #12

16 — BFL Bama #3

30-31 — Georgia Bass Trail

JUNE

4-6 — Costa FLW Chris Hoover

13 — Alabama Children’s Classic

20 — T-H Marina BFL Bulldog

11-12 — ABA Division #12

AUGUST

15 — Georgia Bass Trail

SEPTEMBER

12-13 — BFL Bama #5

OCTOBER

3-4 — T-H Marine BFL

10-11 — Bass Pro Shop Series-Area Championship AL/GA

NOVEMBER

13-14 — ABN State Championship

