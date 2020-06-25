The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The fishing continues to remain hot on the river. The two weekend tournaments went to a three-fish limit and it took over 17 pounds to win in each. The shallow bass bite is still on fire if worked out slow. Blade baits and frogs are still catching good fish and when it slows a little; work the outside areas with shaky heads, trick worms and jigs. The deeper fish are holding on the brush piles and jigs, Texas rigs and Carolina rigs are a good bet here. Deeper cranks and lipless crank baits will also get a bite.
Crappie are really doing great on the trash piles on the drops in the creeks. Minnows and jigs tipped with minnows are getting a good mess for the table.
The panfish are still eating worms and crickets on the banks near bushes and blow downs.
Catfish are a lot of fun on jugs baited with cut bait. Bottom fishing for cats is also getting a lot of action. For a good meal of smaller catfish, the flats are holding them, put a wiggler on the bottom and wait on a tug on the line.
Enjoy the Lake with your family, keep plenty of sunscreen and water with you. The bank fishing is really enjoyable too. Get the family outdoors; enjoy what God has given us. You will enjoy talking about those memories when your kids share the adventures with their kid’s. Pray for one another, we are all God’s children.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
Lake Eufaula reading: June 25» Current Level — 189.21
» Full Pool — 188.00
» Water Temperature — Mid 80’s
» Clear to light stain
Tournament Schedule
JUNE
27 — Alabama Bass Trails
JULY
11-12 — ABA Division #12
AUGUST
15 — Georgia Bass Trail
29 — Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 — BFL Bama #5
16-20 — Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 — T-H Marine BFL
10-11 — Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 — Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
