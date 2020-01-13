Four players reached double figures in scoring as Lakeside whipped Hooper Academy, 60-40.
Davantae Bowick had 18 points, Jayce James 14, Jacari Richardson 13 and Billy Nix 11 to lead the Chiefs (9-5).
Varsity Girls
Lakeside School 26, Hooper Academy 19
Anna Murph had six points and seven rebounds and Liza Eriksen had five points and eight rebounds to lead the Chiefs to the win.
