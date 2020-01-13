lakeside logo

Four players reached double figures in scoring as Lakeside whipped Hooper Academy, 60-40.

Davantae Bowick had 18 points, Jayce James 14, Jacari Richardson 13 and Billy Nix 11 to lead the Chiefs (9-5).

Varsity Girls

Lakeside School 26, Hooper Academy 19

Anna Murph had six points and seven rebounds and Liza Eriksen had five points and eight rebounds to lead the Chiefs to the win.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments