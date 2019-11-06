TROY — Auston Welsh scored on a 1-yard run and Stan Wilson added the go-extra point kick with 2:36 left to give Lakeside a 35-34 win over Pike Liberal Arts.
Lakeside, which plays at Escambia Academy in next week’s first round of the AISA Class AA state playoffs, improved to 2-7 with the win. Pike Liberal Arts finished the season 3-8.
Jacari Richardson and Welsh both had two rushing touchdowns, while Slade Seaborn caught a 4-yard TD pass from Copeland Cotton for the other Chiefs’ TD.
Chip Faircloth rushed four touchdowns and Scott Taylor Renfroe had two field goals, including a 47-yarder, for Pike Liberal Arts.
The Chiefs have only won two games this season, but both of those have comes against rivals — Abbeville Christian and Pike Liberal Arts.
Lakeside and first-year head coach Josh McConnell now travel to Atmore for a first-round AISA Class AA playoff game against Escambia Academy.
