Lakeside Chiefs

TROY — Auston Welsh scored on a 1-yard run and Stan Wilson added the go-extra point kick with 2:36 left to give Lakeside a 35-34 win over Pike Liberal Arts.

Lakeside, which plays at Escambia Academy in next week’s first round of the AISA Class AA state playoffs, improved to 2-7 with the win. Pike Liberal Arts finished the season 3-8.

Jacari Richardson and Welsh both had two rushing touchdowns, while Slade Seaborn caught a 4-yard TD pass from Copeland Cotton for the other Chiefs’ TD.

Chip Faircloth rushed four touchdowns and Scott Taylor Renfroe had two field goals, including a 47-yarder, for Pike Liberal Arts.

The Chiefs have only won two games this season, but both of those have comes against rivals — Abbeville Christian and Pike Liberal Arts.

Lakeside and first-year head coach Josh McConnell now travel to Atmore for a first-round AISA Class AA playoff game against Escambia Academy.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments