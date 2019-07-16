The Lakeside Chiefs and new head coach Josh McConnell revised their schedule for the upcoming football season with two of the biggest changes coming with an away game at Tuscaloosa Academy on Sept. 13 and a homecoming against Abbeville Christian Academy on Sept. 27 at Reeves Field.
Here are the finalized schedules for both the Lakeside varsity and JV/Pee Wee squads”
LAKESIDE CHIEFS
Varsity
August
30 – at Glenwood School
September
6 – vs. Northside Methodist
13 – at Tuscaloosa Academy
20 – at Coosa Valley Academy
27 – vs. Abbeville Christian (HC)
October
4 – vs. Crenshaw Christian
11 – vs. Autauga Academy
18 – vs. Edgewood Academy
25 – at Springwood School
November
1 – at Pike Liberal Arts
JV/Pee Wee
August
26 – at Lee-Scott Academy
September
3 – at Abbeville Christian
10 – at Pike Liberal Arts
17 – vs. Chambers Academy
24 – OPEN
October
1 – at Chambers Academy
8 – vs. Pike Liberal Arts
15 – vs. Abbeville Christian
