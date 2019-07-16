Lakeside Chiefs

The Lakeside Chiefs and new head coach Josh McConnell revised their schedule for the upcoming football season with two of the biggest changes coming with an away game at Tuscaloosa Academy on Sept. 13 and a homecoming against Abbeville Christian Academy on Sept. 27 at Reeves Field.

Here are the finalized schedules for both the Lakeside varsity and JV/Pee Wee squads”

LAKESIDE CHIEFS

Varsity

August

30 – at Glenwood School

September

  6 – vs. Northside Methodist

13 – at Tuscaloosa Academy

20 – at Coosa Valley Academy

27 – vs. Abbeville Christian (HC)

October

  4 – vs. Crenshaw Christian

11 – vs. Autauga Academy

18 – vs. Edgewood Academy

25 – at Springwood School

November

  1 – at Pike Liberal Arts

 

JV/Pee Wee

August

26 – at Lee-Scott Academy

September

  3 – at Abbeville Christian

10 – at Pike Liberal Arts

17 – vs. Chambers Academy

24 – OPEN

October

  1 – at Chambers Academy

  8 – vs. Pike Liberal Arts

15 – vs. Abbeville Christian

