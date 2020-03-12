lakeside softball photo

Lakeside's Emma Tucker slides into to second safely as the ball bounces away from an Abbeville Christian infielder.

 TONY DARRIGAN/

Lakeside snagged a late lead and defeated Abbeville Christian Academy 8-5 on Tuesday.

The game was tied at five with Lakeside batting in the bottom of the sixth when Emma Tucker drew a walk, scoring one run.

The Lady Chiefs took the lead again in the second inning when Tucker singled in a run.

Jayden Greene picked up the win for Lakeside, surrendering five runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out six.

Lakeside collected 11 hits on the day. Carlee Davis, Emily Moshell, JT Searcy, and Tucker each had two hits to lead the Chiefs. Lakeside also tore up the base paths with Heidi Beasley leading the way with two steals.

