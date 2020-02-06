Lakeside’s Lady Chiefs advanced to the AISA Class AA Elite Eight by beating Coosa Valley, 43-33.
Anna Murph had 16 points and 17 rebounds and Rebecca Neville had 13 points for Lakeside (8-15).
