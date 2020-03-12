lakeside 1

Riley Givens delivers a pitch for Lakeside's junior varsity team during a recent outing.

 TONY DARRIGAN

Lakeside knocked off Pike Liberal Arts from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 7-5 win Tuesday night in Eufaula.

Pike scored 5 fifth-inning runs but came up short.

Jayce James and Brandon Leroy both had two hits with James driving in a run for Lakeside (8-1). Auston Welsh, Slade Seaborn and Jacari Richardson all had a hit and RBI with Richardson’s hit a double.

JJ Dismukes had a hit with two RBI and was also the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts. James earned a save with two innings of work with five strikeouts.

Drew Nelson and Davis Allen had two hits each for Pike Liberal Arts (10-1) with Allen driving in a run. Holt Steed had a single and two runs batted in and Levi Sikes and Jayden Jordan both had a hit and RBI.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Load comments