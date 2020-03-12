Lakeside knocked off Pike Liberal Arts from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 7-5 win Tuesday night in Eufaula.
Pike scored 5 fifth-inning runs but came up short.
Jayce James and Brandon Leroy both had two hits with James driving in a run for Lakeside (8-1). Auston Welsh, Slade Seaborn and Jacari Richardson all had a hit and RBI with Richardson’s hit a double.
JJ Dismukes had a hit with two RBI and was also the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts. James earned a save with two innings of work with five strikeouts.
Drew Nelson and Davis Allen had two hits each for Pike Liberal Arts (10-1) with Allen driving in a run. Holt Steed had a single and two runs batted in and Levi Sikes and Jayden Jordan both had a hit and RBI.
