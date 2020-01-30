lakeside logo

Jacari Richardson and Davantae Richardson both had 18 points to lead Lakeside to a 55-50 victory over Lowndes Academy.

Varsity Girls

Lowndes Academy 45,

Lakeside School 18

The Chiefs fell on the road at Lowndes Academy on Tuesday. Anna Murph had seven points to lead Lakeside.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Load comments