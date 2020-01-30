Jacari Richardson and Davantae Richardson both had 18 points to lead Lakeside to a 55-50 victory over Lowndes Academy.
Varsity Girls
Lowndes Academy 45,
Lakeside School 18
The Chiefs fell on the road at Lowndes Academy on Tuesday. Anna Murph had seven points to lead Lakeside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.