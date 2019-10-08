Lakeside fell to AISA No. 7 ranked Crenshaw Christian 38-0 Friday night at Reeves Field.
The Chiefs fell to 1-4 with the loss. The Cougars, coached by former Pike County coach Wayne Grant, improved to 6-0.
Lakeside returns to Class AA, Region 1 action at home Friday as it welcomes Autauga Academy (3-2) to Reeves Field. The Chiefs have lost nine straight in the series with the Generals, whose two losses this season have come against teams from Florida.
- - -
STANDINGS
AISA Class AA, Region 1
All Region
Edgewood Academy 6-0 1-0
Autauga Academy 3-1 1-0
Lakeside 1-4 0-0
Springwood 2-5 0-2
Last week’s results
Crenshaw Christian 38, Lakeside 0
Pensacola Catholic (FL) 47, Autauga Academy 27
Morgan Academy 24, Springwood 14
Edgewood Academy OPEN
This week’s schedule
Friday, Oct. 4
Autauga Academy at Lakeside
Springwood OPEN
Edgewood Academy at Wilcox Academy
