Lakeside Chiefs

Lakeside fell to AISA No. 7 ranked Crenshaw Christian 38-0 Friday night at Reeves Field.

The Chiefs fell to 1-4 with the loss. The Cougars, coached by former Pike County coach Wayne Grant, improved to 6-0.

Lakeside returns to Class AA, Region 1 action at home Friday as it welcomes Autauga Academy (3-2) to Reeves Field. The Chiefs have lost nine straight in the series with the Generals, whose two losses this season have come against teams from Florida.

- - -

STANDINGS

AISA Class AA, Region 1

                All          Region

Edgewood Academy      6-0          1-0

Autauga Academy           3-1          1-0

Lakeside              1-4          0-0

Springwood        2-5          0-2

Last week’s results

Crenshaw Christian 38, Lakeside 0

Pensacola Catholic (FL) 47, Autauga Academy 27

Morgan Academy 24, Springwood 14

Edgewood Academy OPEN

This week’s schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

Autauga Academy at Lakeside

Springwood OPEN

Edgewood Academy at Wilcox Academy

