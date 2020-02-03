lakeside logo

After strong finishes to the regular season, Lakeside’s varsity boys and girls will enter postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The varsity boys claimed the region title and will secure a bye to the Elite 8 on Feb. 11 at the Multiplex in Montgomery.

Meanwhile, the varsity girls earned the No. 2 seed in its region and will host Coosa Valley Academy on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. at The Lakeside School gymnasium.

