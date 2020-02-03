After strong finishes to the regular season, Lakeside’s varsity boys and girls will enter postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The varsity boys claimed the region title and will secure a bye to the Elite 8 on Feb. 11 at the Multiplex in Montgomery.
Meanwhile, the varsity girls earned the No. 2 seed in its region and will host Coosa Valley Academy on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. at The Lakeside School gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.