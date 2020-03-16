lakeside logo

Lakeside fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 4-1 loss to Northside Methodist Academy on Friday.

JT Searcy was in the circle for Lakeside. She allowed five hits and four runs over 6 innings, striking out two.

Emily Moshell, Hannah Buchan, Searcy, and Mackenzie Eriksen each managed one hit to lead Lakeside at the plate.

Chambers Academy 7, Lakeside 2Thursday’s game against Chambers Academy was a heartbreaker for Lakeside, as the Lady Chiefs lost the lead late in a 7-2 defeat.

Chambers Academy scored four runs in the sixth inning.

Hannah Buchan took the loss for Lakeside , surrendering seven runs on seven hits over 7 innings, striking out five and walking one.

Anna Stanley, JT Searcy, Eliza Eriksen, Mackenzie Eriksen, and Carlee Davis each collected one hit to lead Lakeside offensively.

