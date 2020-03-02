LANETT — Lakeside stole the lead late and defeated Springwood 16-14 on Saturday.
The game was tied at 13-13 with Lakeside batting in the top of the eighth when JJ Dismukes singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
Dismukes led to victory by driving in six runs. He went 3-for-5 at the plate. He drove in runs on a walk in the second, a single in the third, a single in the fourth, and a single in the eighth.
Lakeside notched five runs in the second inning. Jayce James, Dismukes, and Jacarri Richardson all contributed in the big inning by driving in runs.
Dismukes also earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Lakeside. He went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two and walking one. Slade Seaborn threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Lakeside racked up 12 hits on the day. Dismukes, James, Richardson, Seaborn, and Auston Welsh each managed multiple hits for the Chiefs.
Lakeside is 3-1 on the season.
PLAS 9, Lakeside 1Lakeside watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-1 loss to Pike Liberal Arts on Thursday.
Pike Liberal Arts scored five runs in the fifth inning.
Parker Littlefield took the loss for Lakeside. He surrendered six runs on six hits over four and a third innings, striking out four.
Reese Herring, Jacarri Richardson, Brandon Leroy, and JJ Dismukes each managed one hit to lead Lakeside School Chiefs Varsity.
Lakeside 7, Springwood 6A walk-off single by Lakeside’s Jayce James lifted the Chiefs past Springwood 7-6 on Wednesday. Lakeside trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning when James singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.
Slade Seaborn got the win for Lakeside, going one inning, allowing no hits or runs while striking out one and walking one. Brandon Leroy and Reese Herring entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. James started the game for Lakeside.
Lakeside had nine hits in the game. Herring, Auston Welsh, and Leroy each racked up multiple hits for the Chiefs. Welsh and Herring all had three hits to lead the offensive attack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.