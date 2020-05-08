Newly named Lakeside basketball head coach Ryan Langford hopes his Chiefs find as much success as the Auburn Tigers managed during his time as a graduate assistant there.
Lakeside had to replace Tom Clements after he capped off a seven-year stint as the Lakeside head coach with an AISA Class AA state championship in February, his last game as head coach as he returned to previous employment at Tessederlo Kerley.
Langford was a graduate assistant in 2018-2019 with Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers as they won the SEC Tournament and reached NCAA Final Four. He was in his third season before play was halted earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, Langford was an assistant at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn where the Warriors’ basketball team won the 2016 AISA Class AAA state championship.
Langford was also the co-director of Camp Operations for the Bruce Pearl Basketball Camps from 2016-19.
During his time at Auburn, Langford was also part of the Tigers’ 2018 SEC Regular Season title and the Legend’s Classic Championship before the previous season came to an end.
This month, Langford will receive his Masters of Kinesiology degree from Auburn. He majored in Motor Behavior with a Minor in Sport Management. He managed a 3.92 grade-point-average.
Lakeside has eight AISA basketball titles — 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995 and 2019.
