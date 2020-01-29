Kyle Mooty
Keef Pettis
Patrick Screws
Steve Hawkins
Quincey Banks
Sharon Matherne
Manager
Lakepoint Resort State Park
Southern Souls
Joey Brannan
Superintendent
Eufaula City Schools
Relay for Life
Steve Cox
Owner
River City Grill
Humane Society
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kyle Mooty
Keef Pettis
Patrick Screws
Steve Hawkins
Quincey Banks
Sharon Matherne
Manager
Lakepoint Resort State Park
Southern Souls
Joey Brannan
Superintendent
Eufaula City Schools
Relay for Life
Steve Cox
Owner
River City Grill
Humane Society
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.