LSU vs. Clemson

Minnesota at San Francisco

Tennessee at Baltimore

Houston at Kansas City

Seattle at Green Bay

Kyle Mooty

GM/Editor

Eufaula Tribune

Connections

(11-6, 213-62)

LSU

San Francisco

Baltimore

Kansas City

Seattle

Keef Pettis

Director

Eufaula Parks & Rec

Jaxon Life Center

(13-4, 206-69)

Clemson

San Francisco

Baltimore

Kansas City

Green Bay

Patrick Screws

Operator

American Buildings

Boys & Girls Club

(12-5, 192-83)

LSU

San Francisco

Baltimore

Kansas City

Seattle

Steve Hawkins

Executive Director

Eufaula Barbour County Chamber

Eagles Rest Ministries

(13-4, 189-86)

LSU

Minnesota

Tennessee

Houston

Green Bay

Quincey Banks

Instructor

Wallace Community College

Alzheimer’s Resource Center

(13-4, 189-86)

LSU

San Francisco

Baltimore

Kansas City

Seattle

Sharon Matherne

Manager

Lakepoint Resort State Park

Southern Souls

(9-8, 174-101)

LSU

San Francisco

Baltimore

Kansas City

Seattle

Joey Brannan

Superintendent

Eufaula City Schools

Relay for Life

(11-6, 183-92)

LSU

San Francisco

Baltimore

Kansas City

Seattle

Steve Cox

Owner

River City Grill

Humane Society

(9-8, 189-86)

LSU

San Francisco

Baltimore

Kansas City

Seattle

