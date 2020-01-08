LSU vs. Clemson
Minnesota at San Francisco
Tennessee at Baltimore
Houston at Kansas City
Seattle at Green Bay
Kyle Mooty
GM/Editor
Eufaula Tribune
Connections
(11-6, 213-62)
LSU
San Francisco
Baltimore
Kansas City
Seattle
Keef Pettis
Director
Eufaula Parks & Rec
Jaxon Life Center
(13-4, 206-69)
Clemson
San Francisco
Baltimore
Kansas City
Green Bay
Patrick Screws
Operator
American Buildings
Boys & Girls Club
(12-5, 192-83)
LSU
San Francisco
Baltimore
Kansas City
Seattle
Steve Hawkins
Executive Director
Eufaula Barbour County Chamber
Eagles Rest Ministries
(13-4, 189-86)
LSU
Minnesota
Tennessee
Houston
Green Bay
Quincey Banks
Instructor
Wallace Community College
Alzheimer’s Resource Center
(13-4, 189-86)
LSU
San Francisco
Baltimore
Kansas City
Seattle
Sharon Matherne
Manager
Lakepoint Resort State Park
Southern Souls
(9-8, 174-101)
LSU
San Francisco
Baltimore
Kansas City
Seattle
Joey Brannan
Superintendent
Eufaula City Schools
Relay for Life
(11-6, 183-92)
LSU
San Francisco
Baltimore
Kansas City
Seattle
Steve Cox
Owner
River City Grill
Humane Society
(9-8, 189-86)
LSU
San Francisco
Baltimore
Kansas City
Seattle
