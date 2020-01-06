After Eufaula had led following each quarter break, Dothan clawed its way back to tie it at 63-63 following two free throws by Jabre Barber with 1:29 left to set up a frantic final minute of play.
On the ensuing inbound, Eufaula beat the pressure up the court and Emanuel Stevenson was fouled while taking a shot at the 1:20 mark. Stevenson hit the first free throw and missed the second, but Eufaula’s Devin Fuller came up with the rebound and the Tigers called timeout with a one-point lead and 1:18 left.
Blackshire was fouled following the inbound and hit one of two free throws to make it 65-63 with 1:14 left. On the Dothan end, the Wolves committed a turnover. However, Eufaula was tied up with 46.4 seconds left and the possession arrow pointed in favor of the Wolves.
After a miss on the Dothan end, the Wolves’ James Pouncy Jr. came up with a rebound and went strong to the basket and scored while being fouled to tie it at 65-65 with 35 seconds left.
Pouncy missed the free throw try, but Kolby Reese came up with the rebound and the Wolves were fouled. It wasn’t a shooting foul and Dothan inbounded, but Jayden Folmar missed a shot and Eufaula rebounded.
With the clocking ticking down, Eufaula’s Blackshire made a move to the basket and was fouled with one second left. Blackshire missed the first of two free throw tries, but bounced in the second for the winning points.
Caleb Paige led Eufaula in scoring with 22 points, which included hitting five 3-pointers. Blackshire followed with 14.
Dothan was led by Barber with 16 and Pouncy with 12.
Eufaula led 24-16 at the end of the opening quarter, 44-33 at halftime and 56-45 after three quarters.
