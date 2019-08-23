Soccer campers participated in learning and practicing drills at the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department’s fields during soccer a recent camp. EHS Coach Nathan Haas and Scott Flowers of the Parks & Rec, along with various volunteers, made it a success.
