Georgia vs. LSU
Oregon vs. Utah
Baylor vs. Oklahoma
Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan
Louisiana at Appalachian State
UAB at Florida Atlantic
Cincinnati vs. Memphis
Hawaii at Boise State
Clemson vs. Virginia
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Dallas at Chicago
San Francisco at New Orleans
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay
Kansas City at New England
Seattle at L.A. Rams
Kyle Mooty
Editor
Enterprise Ledger
(14-1, 168-42)
LSU
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
Florida Atlantic
Memphis
Boise State
Clemson
Ohio State
Dallas
San Francisco
Tampa Bay
Kansas City
L.A. Rams
Josh Richards
Reporter
Enterprise Ledger
(12-3, 151-59)
LSU
Oregon
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
UAB
Cincinnati
Boise State
Clemson
Ohio State
Chicago
New Orleans
Indianapolis
New England
Seattle
Roger Baine
Circulation Manager
Enterprise Ledger
(11-4, 146-64)
LSU
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
UAB
Memphis
Boise State
Clemson
Ohio State
Dallas
San Francisco
Tampa Bay
Kansas City
Seattle
Suzanne Woods
CEO
Medical Center Enterprise
(10-5, 137-73)
LSU
Oregon
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
Florida Atlantic
Cincinnati
Boise State
Clemson
Wisconsin
Chicago
New Orleans
Tampa Bay
Kansas City
L.A. Rams
Jimmy Jones
Commissioner
Coffee County
(12-3, 149-61)
LSU
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
Florida Atlantic
Memphis
Boise State
Clemson
Ohio State
Dallas
New Orleans
Tampa Bay
New England
Seattle
Blake Moore
Assistant Director
Enterprise Parks & Rec
(12-3, 152-58)
LSU
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
UAB
Memphis
Boise State
Clemson
Ohio State
Dallas
New Orleans
Indianapolis
New England
Seattle
Marty Lentz
Engineer
Coffee County Engineer
(13-2, 160-50)
LSU
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
Florida Atlantic
Memphis
Boise State
Clemson
Ohio State
Dallas
New Orleans
Tampa Bay
New England
Seattle
Colby Capps
Math teacher
Elba High School
(11-4, 157-53)
LSU
Utah
Oklahoma
Central Michigan
Appalachian State
Florida Atlantic
Memphis
Boise State
Clemson
Ohio State
Dallas
New Orleans
Tampa Bay
Kansas City
Seattle
