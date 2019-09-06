Football games involving schools from Barbour County:
Friday, Sept. 6
WHO: Eufaula Tigers at Dothan Wolves, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Rip Hewes Stadium, Dothan
SERIES: First meeting with newly merged Dothan schools. Eufaula was 15-30-1 against Dothan, and 7-4 vs. Northview.
LAST MEETINGS: First meeting with the new Dothan, but in 2018 -- Eufaula 29, Dothan 7; Eufaula 28, Northview 7
RECORDS: Eufaula 1-1; Dothan 1-1
COACHES: Ed Rigby (6-7 in 2nd season at Eufaula, 124-86 in 19th season overall); Smitty Grider (1-1 in first season at Dothan, 112-50 in 15 seasons overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Eufaula swept the two Class 6A programs in Dothan last season, but this year, as the third-largest enrollment among schools in Alabama, the new Dothan High will likely be a tough task as it has been allowed to play at the Class 6A level for one more season by the Alabama High School Athletic Association rather than moving up to 7A or being ineligible at 6A this season.
WHO: Northside Methodist Academy Knights at Lakeside Chiefs, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Reeves Field, Eufaula
SERIES: Lakeside leads, 2-1
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Lakeside 34, Northside Methodist 26 (OT)
RECORDS: Northside Methodist 0-2, Lakeside 0-1
COACHES: Jason Hurst 4-9 in 2nd season at Northside Methodist); Josh McConnell (0-1 in 1st season at Lakeside
NOTEWORTHY: These games have been shootouts so far between the two schools, with winning by an average of 39-30. The Chiefs were shutout in their opener, while the Knights are coming off a 58-48 loss at Abbeville Christian.
WHO: G.W. Long Rebels at Barbour County Jaguars, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Clayton
SERIES G.W. Long leads, 12-1
RECORDS: G.W. Long 1-0, Barbour County 1-0
COACHES: Scott Horne (78-35 in 11th season at G.W. Long); Chad Martin (0-8 in 1st season at Barbour County)
NOTEWORTHY: Barbour County’s only win in the series came in 2008 when the Jaguars edged the Rebels in Skipperville, 16-14.
NCAA Games of Local Interest
College
Saturday, Sept. 7
Guilford at Huntingdon, 1 p.m.
South Florida at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.
New Mexico State at Alabama (SECN), 3 p.m.
Murray State at Georgia (ESPN2), 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Jacksonville State (ESPN+), 3 p.m.
UL-Monroe at Florida State, 4 p.m.
Tuskegee at Alabama State, 5 p.m.
Jackson State at South Alabama (ESPN+), 6 p.m.
UAPB at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn (ESPN2), 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Ole Miss (SECN), 6:30 p.m.
U.T. Martin at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
NFL
Sunday, Sept. 8
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon
L.A. Rams at Carolina, noon
Monday, Sept. 9
Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.
