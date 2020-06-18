The Eufaula pair of Heath and Ethan Greene captured first place at the June 13 Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament with a five-bass limit of 23.46 pounds, a mere .33 pounds more than the runner-up duo of Kyle Morton and Nativa Kuresa.
The Big Bass was hauled in by Eufaula’s 11-year-old James Robert Rosen, son of Ron and Kim Rosen.
There were 69 teams in the tournament.
Top 20 Teams
Place Team Net Weight
1 — Heath Greene/Ethan Greene 23.46
2 — Kyle Morton/ Nativa Kuresa 23.13
3 — Clay Elliott/Cody Sprouse 22.23
4 — Don Thomas/Thomas Sims 21.37
5 — Keith Beard/Brandon Bunch 21.25
6 — Scott Montgomery/Mike Milson 20.54
7 — Will Fredrick/John Lee 19.87
8 — Trey Wofford/Hunter Wofford 19.45
9 — Larry McDonald/Buck McDonald 18.93
10 — Wesley Rushing Durward Henderson 18.31
11 — Chris Jeffrey/Anthony Sheppar 17.69
12 — Adam Byrd Kenneth Deal 17.64
13 — Scott Evans/Matthew Evans 17.38
14 — Ryan Ingram/Jay Grogan 17.2
15 — Austin Lang/Stormie Knight 16.94
16 — Derek Brock/Kevin Fletcher 16.50
Big Bass 1 — James Robert Rosen, 9.58 pounds, $ 1,260
Big Bass 2 — Trey Woffard, 8.89 pounds, $840
