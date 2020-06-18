The Eufaula pair of Heath and Ethan Greene captured first place at the June 13 Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament with a five-bass limit of 23.46 pounds, a mere .33 pounds more than the runner-up duo of Kyle Morton and Nativa Kuresa.

The Big Bass was hauled in by Eufaula’s 11-year-old James Robert Rosen, son of Ron and Kim Rosen.

There were 69 teams in the tournament.

Top 20 Teams

Place Team Net Weight

1 — Heath Greene/Ethan Greene 23.46

2 — Kyle Morton/ Nativa Kuresa 23.13

3 — Clay Elliott/Cody Sprouse 22.23

4 — Don Thomas/Thomas Sims 21.37

5 — Keith Beard/Brandon Bunch 21.25

6 — Scott Montgomery/Mike Milson 20.54

7 — Will Fredrick/John Lee 19.87

8 — Trey Wofford/Hunter Wofford 19.45

9 — Larry McDonald/Buck McDonald 18.93

10 — Wesley Rushing Durward Henderson 18.31

11 — Chris Jeffrey/Anthony Sheppar 17.69

12 — Adam Byrd Kenneth Deal 17.64

13 — Scott Evans/Matthew Evans 17.38

14 — Ryan Ingram/Jay Grogan 17.2

15 — Austin Lang/Stormie Knight 16.94

16 — Derek Brock/Kevin Fletcher 16.50

Big Bass 1 — James Robert Rosen, 9.58 pounds, $ 1,260

Big Bass 2 — Trey Woffard, 8.89 pounds, $840

