Caleb Paige scored 35 points, highlighted by 10 3-pointers, eight of which came in the first quarter when Eufaula led 29-18, and the Tigers went on to rout Carroll, 87-42.

Eiseric Thomas had 17 points and Jadarious Blackshire and Rodarius Thomas had 12 points each.

Elijah Terry led Carroll with eight points.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments