Caleb Paige scored 35 points, highlighted by 10 3-pointers, eight of which came in the first quarter when Eufaula led 29-18, and the Tigers went on to rout Carroll, 87-42.
Eiseric Thomas had 17 points and Jadarious Blackshire and Rodarius Thomas had 12 points each.
Elijah Terry led Carroll with eight points.
