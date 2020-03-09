Both teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle on Saturday, but Montgomery Catholic was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Eufaula.
Carly Puckett started the game for Eufaula and recorded 10 outs.
A single by Brooke Tew in the third inning was a positive for Eufaula.
Puckett took the loss for Eufaula Tigers Varsity. She allowed three hits and two runs over three and a third innings, striking out two.
Emily Trammell and Tew each collected one hit to lead Eufaula, which didn’t commit an error.
Montgomery Catholic 12, Eufaula 1Eufaula watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-1 loss to Montgomery Catholic on Friday.
The Tigers struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Montgomery Catholic.
Sydney Wiggins took the loss for Eufaula, going two innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits.
Carley Clark’s home run was the highlight for Eufaula, which also got a hit from Wiggins.
L.A.M.P. 2, Eufaula 0Both teams were strong on the rubber on Friday, but Loveless Academic Magnet Program was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Eufaula Tigers Varsity on Friday. Carly Puckett started the game for Eufaula Tigers Varsity and recorded 11 outs.
A double by Carley Clark in the first inning was a positive for Eufaula.
Puckett took the loss for Eufaula. She lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight.
Sydney Wiggins and Clark each had a hit for Eufaula, which did not commit an error defensively.
