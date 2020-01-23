lakeside logo

Anna Murph had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Chloe Helms 10 points and Rebecca Neville eight points and six rebounds to lead Lakeside to a 43-13 thumping of Hooper Academy..

Varsity BoysLakeside 58,

Hooper Academy 32

Jacari Richardson scored 18, Devantae Bowick had 16 and Billy Nix 10 for Lakeside.

