Anna Murph had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Chloe Helms 10 points and Rebecca Neville eight points and six rebounds to lead Lakeside to a 43-13 thumping of Hooper Academy..
Varsity BoysLakeside 58,
Hooper Academy 32
Jacari Richardson scored 18, Devantae Bowick had 16 and Billy Nix 10 for Lakeside.
