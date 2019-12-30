Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Florida State vs. Arizona State
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Kansas State
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2:45 p.m.
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Georgia State vs. Wyoming
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.
Valero Alamo Bowl
Utah vs. Texas
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.
VRBO Citrus Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan
Wednesday, Jan. 1, noon
Outback Bowl
Auburn vs. Minnesota
Wednesday, Jan. 1, noon
Rose Bowl
Oregon vs. Wisconsin
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 4 p.m.
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Baylor
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m.
Birmingham Bowl
Boston College vs. Cincinnati
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2 p.m.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Tennessee vs. Indiana
Thursday, Jan. 2, 6 p.m.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio vs. Nevada
Friday, Jan. 3, 2:30 p.m.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Tulane vs. Southern Miss
Saturday, Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m.
Mobile Alabama Bowl
Louisiana vs. Miami (OH)
Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Playoff Championship
Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m.
