Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Florida State vs. Arizona State

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Navy vs. Kansas State

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2:45 p.m.

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Georgia State vs. Wyoming

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.

Valero Alamo Bowl

Utah vs. Texas

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan

Wednesday, Jan. 1, noon

Outback Bowl

Auburn vs. Minnesota

Wednesday, Jan. 1, noon

Rose Bowl

Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 4 p.m.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Baylor

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl

Boston College vs. Cincinnati

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2 p.m.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Tennessee vs. Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 2, 6 p.m.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Ohio vs. Nevada

Friday, Jan. 3, 2:30 p.m.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Tulane vs. Southern Miss

Saturday, Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m.

Mobile Alabama Bowl

Louisiana vs. Miami (OH)

Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Championship

Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

