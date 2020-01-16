Eufaula junior Kaitlin Peterson has been selected as a candidate for Alabama’s High School Gatorade Player of the Year.
The No. 7-ranked Lady Tigers (17-4) of coach Jermieke Cliatt will be home Friday as area foe and sixth-ranked Dothan (14-2) visits. Tip-off for the junior varsity boys begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity girls and eventually varsity boys.
Players from the Eufaula Parks and Recreation basketball leagues will be recognized at halftime of the varsity games.
Michael Smith’s EHS boys (15-5) are ranked No. 9 in Class 6A.
Tom Clements’ Lakeside Chiefs (10-5) are ranked No. 8 in the AISA boys’ poll.
Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings:
CLASS 6A Girls
1. Hazel Green (23-1)
2. Athens (16-3)
3. Lee-Huntsville (19-6)
4. Carver-Birmingham (21-5)
5. Opelika (18-5)
6. Dothan (14-2)
7. Eufaula (17-4)
8. McAdory (18-5)
9. Mae Jemison (14-8)
10. Homewood (19-2)
Others nominated: Albertville (18-2), Carver-Montgomery (14-4), Chelsea (18-4), Clay-Chalkville (12-7), Muscle Shoals (13-7), Park Crossing (13-6), Pelham (15-5).
CLASS 6A Boys
1. Pinson Valley (17-3)
2. Jemison-Huntsville (18-2)
3. Hartselle (18-4)
4. Lee-Huntsville (14-6)
5. Huffman (19-3)
6. Albertville (17-3)
7. Northridge (20-4)
8. B.C. Rain (14-4)
9. Eufaula (15-5)
10. Buckhorn (17-7)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (14-5), Calera (13-5), Hazel Green (10-9), Helena (18-6), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-5), Minor (14-7), Muscle Shoals (11-6), Oxford (14-6).
AISA Boys
1. Evangel Christian (18-1)
2. Autauga Academy (7-3)
3. Southern Academy (13-3)
4. Glenwood (14-7)
5. Chambers Academy (11-2)
6. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-3)
7. Lee-Scott (14-4)
8. Lakeside (10-5)
9. Heritage Christian (14-3)
10. Monroe Academy (7-3)
Others nominated: Bessemer Academy (9-3), Escambia Academy (9-5), Pike Liberal Arts (8-7).
