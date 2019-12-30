Top-ranked and two-time defending Class 6A girls state champion Hazel Green improved to 18-0 with a 59-31 victory over second-ranked Eufaula in the BallN Prep Holiday Invitational in Birmingham on Friday.
Kaitlin Peterson led the Tigers with 15 points and 19 rebounds. Zahria Hoskey added seven points. Eufaula fell to 15-3.
Eufaula 85, Warren Easton (La.) 70Katlin Peterson scored a career-high 42 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists in leading Eufaula over New Orleans-based Warren Easton during the first day of the BallN Prep Holiday Invitational in Birmingham, setting up a showdown today.
The Tigers (16-1) face two-time defending Class 6A state champion Hazel Green (17-0) today at 5:30 p.m. in battle of the top two ranked teams in Class 6A. The Trojans are ranked No. 1 with Eufaula No. 2. Hazel Green is also ranked No. 23 in the USA Today national rankings.
In Thursday’s game, Peterson hit four 3-pointers and was 10-of-11 on free throws in earning her 42 points.
Denahria Hicks followed with 12 points and seven rebounds, Zahria Hoskey had nine points and six rebounds and Jalyiah Pierce come off the bench to deliver seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
