Class 6A’s No. 2-ranked Eufaula roared over R.E. Lee 85-20 as Kaitlin Peterson had a double-double of 30 points and 10 steals in an 85-20 rout of the 7A Lady Generals.
Peterson also had five assists.
Zahria Hoskey had 20 points and seven steals and Denahria Hicks had 11 points and four steals for Eufaula.
Sign up for our Bracket Challenge
Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.