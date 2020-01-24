parks logo

Eufaula Parks and Recreation basketball results:

Jan. 18

Girls League

Abbeville 23, Sparks 14

Leading Scorers: Abbeville — Gabrielle Brown 15, Jazmyne Guy 6. Sparks — Sophie Seaborn 7, Janya Walker 4.

Abbeville 34, Sky 22

Leading Scorers: Abbeville — Gabrielle Brown 28, Kamira Marsh 6.

Training League

Rockets 26, Abbeville 21

Leading Scorers: Rockets — Christian Lynn 16, Jaquavious McCray 5. Abbeville — Kyle Cummings 10, Jaylen Hickerson 4.

Nuggets 38, Abbeville 28

Leading Scorers: Nuggets—Antoine Louder 14, Javian Simmons 9. Abbeville — Jaylen Hickerson 13, Haze Blalock 8.

Jr. Pro

Abbeville 41, Raptors 38

Leading Scorers: Abbeville — Ahmond Billings 16, Dee Glover 9. Raptors — Randy Screws 11, Willie Walker 10.

Senior League

Abbeville 43, Eufaula White 24

Leading Scorers: Abbeville — Dee Glover 14, Kameron Wallace 9, Brandon Buck 8.Jan. 21

Girls League

Sky 15, Sparks 13

Leading Scorers: Sky — Quannesia Walton 10. Sparks — Sophie Seaborn 11.

Training League

Rockets 39, Nuggets 33

Leading Scorers: Rockets — Christian Lynn 14, Ka’Kayden Mahone 13. Nuggets — Antoine Louder 13.

Cavaliers 18, Celtics 16

Leading Scorers: Cavaliers — La’Darius Walker 12. Celtics — Chance McElroy 11.

Jr. Pro

Suns 44, Bucks 40

Leading Scorers: Suns — Kaleb Gordy 15, Drashon Bussey 9. Bucks — Xavier Dennis 10, Roland Screws 10, Nysir Thomas 10.

Raptors 40, Warriors 17

Leading Scorers: Raptors — Zion Martin 12, Thomas Knox 5. Warriors — Jamarias Dixon 4, Jamil Davis 4.

