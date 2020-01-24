Eufaula Parks and Recreation basketball results:
Jan. 18
Girls League
Abbeville 23, Sparks 14
Leading Scorers: Abbeville — Gabrielle Brown 15, Jazmyne Guy 6. Sparks — Sophie Seaborn 7, Janya Walker 4.
Abbeville 34, Sky 22
Leading Scorers: Abbeville — Gabrielle Brown 28, Kamira Marsh 6.
Training League
Rockets 26, Abbeville 21
Leading Scorers: Rockets — Christian Lynn 16, Jaquavious McCray 5. Abbeville — Kyle Cummings 10, Jaylen Hickerson 4.
Nuggets 38, Abbeville 28
Leading Scorers: Nuggets—Antoine Louder 14, Javian Simmons 9. Abbeville — Jaylen Hickerson 13, Haze Blalock 8.
Jr. Pro
Abbeville 41, Raptors 38
Leading Scorers: Abbeville — Ahmond Billings 16, Dee Glover 9. Raptors — Randy Screws 11, Willie Walker 10.
Senior League
Abbeville 43, Eufaula White 24
Leading Scorers: Abbeville — Dee Glover 14, Kameron Wallace 9, Brandon Buck 8.Jan. 21
Girls League
Sky 15, Sparks 13
Leading Scorers: Sky — Quannesia Walton 10. Sparks — Sophie Seaborn 11.
Training League
Rockets 39, Nuggets 33
Leading Scorers: Rockets — Christian Lynn 14, Ka’Kayden Mahone 13. Nuggets — Antoine Louder 13.
Cavaliers 18, Celtics 16
Leading Scorers: Cavaliers — La’Darius Walker 12. Celtics — Chance McElroy 11.
Jr. Pro
Suns 44, Bucks 40
Leading Scorers: Suns — Kaleb Gordy 15, Drashon Bussey 9. Bucks — Xavier Dennis 10, Roland Screws 10, Nysir Thomas 10.
Raptors 40, Warriors 17
Leading Scorers: Raptors — Zion Martin 12, Thomas Knox 5. Warriors — Jamarias Dixon 4, Jamil Davis 4.
