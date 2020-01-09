parks logo

Eufaula Parks and Recreation basketball results:

Jan. 6

Girls League

Dream 23, Sky 18

Leading Scorers: Dream — Dylin White 10, Nylah Green 10, Aaliyah Brooks 3. Sky — Quannesia Walton 11, Kelly Judah 4.

Sky 23, Sparks 11

Leading Scorers: Sky — Quannesia Walton 8, Kelly Judah 8. Sparks — Sophie Seaborn 8, Alyssa Brown 2.

Beginning League

Sixers 15, Hornets 4

Leading Scorers: Sixers — Ja’Cayden Hill 5, Kamille Harvey 4. Hornets — Anna Bloom 2, Olivia King 2.

Clippers 14, Heat 6

Leading Scorers: Clippers — Breannica Corbitt 4, John McWhorter 4, Shawntez Patterson 4. Heat — Mauriee Jackson 6.

Jan. 7

Beginning League

Heat 9, Sixers 7

Leading Scorers: Heat — Mauriee Jackson 9. Sixers — Jessie Jackson 4.

Training League

Cavaliers 35, Nuggets 28

Leading Scorers: Cavaliers — Anthony Bouyer 14, La’Darius Walker 13. Nuggets — Demetrion Warren 9, Joshua Blakely 7.

Rockets 28, Celtics 19

Leading Scorers: Rockets — Christian Lynn 11, Jaquavious McCray 6. Celtics — Tyler Cliatt 13, Perry Dennard 4.

Jr. Pro League

Suns 31, Warriors 28

Leading Scorers: Suns — Drashon Bussey 10, Kaleb Gordy 10, Fredarius Gooch 6. Warriors — James Charpie 8, Semaj Daughtry 8.

Raptors 33, Bucks 24

Leading Scorers: Raptors — Randy Screws 13, Willie Walker 7. Bucks — Roland Screws 7, Jaquavion Johnson 6.

