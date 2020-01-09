Eufaula Parks and Recreation basketball results:
Jan. 6
Girls League
Dream 23, Sky 18
Leading Scorers: Dream — Dylin White 10, Nylah Green 10, Aaliyah Brooks 3. Sky — Quannesia Walton 11, Kelly Judah 4.
Sky 23, Sparks 11
Leading Scorers: Sky — Quannesia Walton 8, Kelly Judah 8. Sparks — Sophie Seaborn 8, Alyssa Brown 2.
Beginning League
Sixers 15, Hornets 4
Leading Scorers: Sixers — Ja’Cayden Hill 5, Kamille Harvey 4. Hornets — Anna Bloom 2, Olivia King 2.
Clippers 14, Heat 6
Leading Scorers: Clippers — Breannica Corbitt 4, John McWhorter 4, Shawntez Patterson 4. Heat — Mauriee Jackson 6.
Jan. 7
Beginning League
Heat 9, Sixers 7
Leading Scorers: Heat — Mauriee Jackson 9. Sixers — Jessie Jackson 4.
Training League
Cavaliers 35, Nuggets 28
Leading Scorers: Cavaliers — Anthony Bouyer 14, La’Darius Walker 13. Nuggets — Demetrion Warren 9, Joshua Blakely 7.
Rockets 28, Celtics 19
Leading Scorers: Rockets — Christian Lynn 11, Jaquavious McCray 6. Celtics — Tyler Cliatt 13, Perry Dennard 4.
Jr. Pro League
Suns 31, Warriors 28
Leading Scorers: Suns — Drashon Bussey 10, Kaleb Gordy 10, Fredarius Gooch 6. Warriors — James Charpie 8, Semaj Daughtry 8.
Raptors 33, Bucks 24
Leading Scorers: Raptors — Randy Screws 13, Willie Walker 7. Bucks — Roland Screws 7, Jaquavion Johnson 6.
