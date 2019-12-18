Dec. 16
Beginning League
Clippers 26, Lakers 12
Leading Scorers: Clippers — Thomas Osmer 8, Breannica Corbitt 8, Jamey Brascom Jr. 6. Lakers — Zy-Rihanna Jackson 6, Maddox Cooper 4.
Heat 20, Hornets 6
Leading Scorers: Heat — Mauriee Jackson 20. Hornets — Grayson Littlefield 6.
Dec. 17
Beginning League
Sixers 24, Lakers 5
Leading Scorers: Sixers — Kamille Harvey 7, Ja’Cayden Hill 7. Lakers — Zi’Rihanna Jackson 2, Trent Woodley 2.
Jr. Pro League
Raptors 44, Suns 42
Leading Scorers: Raptors — Randy Screws 22, Willie Walker 8. Suns — Lagarrius Blount 14, Drashon Bussey 12.
Training League
Rockets 39, Nuggets 31
Leading Scorers: Rockets — Christian Lynn 15, Ja’Kayden Mahone 13, Jaquavious McCray 10. Nuggets — Demetrion Warren 9, Joshua Blakely 8, Tyren Turner 6.
Celtics 30, Cavaliers 27
Leading Scorers: Celtics — Chance McElroy 14, Tyler Cliatt 7, Perry Dennard 6. Cavaliers — La’Darius Walker 18, Morgan Sanders 5, Anthony Bouyer 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.