Dec. 16

Beginning League

Clippers 26, Lakers 12

Leading Scorers: Clippers — Thomas Osmer 8, Breannica Corbitt 8, Jamey Brascom Jr. 6. Lakers — Zy-Rihanna Jackson 6, Maddox Cooper 4.

Heat 20, Hornets 6

Leading Scorers: Heat — Mauriee Jackson 20. Hornets — Grayson Littlefield 6.

Dec. 17

Beginning League

Sixers 24, Lakers 5

Leading Scorers: Sixers — Kamille Harvey 7, Ja’Cayden Hill 7. Lakers — Zi’Rihanna Jackson 2, Trent Woodley 2.

Jr. Pro League

Raptors 44, Suns 42

Leading Scorers: Raptors — Randy Screws 22, Willie Walker 8. Suns — Lagarrius Blount 14, Drashon Bussey 12.

Training League

Rockets 39, Nuggets 31

Leading Scorers: Rockets — Christian Lynn 15, Ja’Kayden Mahone 13, Jaquavious McCray 10. Nuggets — Demetrion Warren 9, Joshua Blakely 8, Tyren Turner 6.

Celtics 30, Cavaliers 27

Leading Scorers: Celtics — Chance McElroy 14, Tyler Cliatt 7, Perry Dennard 6. Cavaliers — La’Darius Walker 18, Morgan Sanders 5, Anthony Bouyer 4.

