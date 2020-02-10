Feb. 8
Girls League
Sky 32, Sparks 15
Leading Scorers: Sky — Quannesia Walton 18, Ny’Aliah Kenny 8. Sparks — Sophie Seaborn 7, Janya Walker 5.
Training League
Rockets 33, Celtics 27
Leading Scorers: Rockets — Jaquavious McCray 12, Ja’Kayden Mahone 10. Celtics — Chance McElroy 8, Tyler Cliatt 8.
Cavaliers 46, Nuggets 39
Leading Scorers: Cavaliers — La’Darius Walker 21, Charles Sanders 8. Nuggets — Joshua Blakely 13, Demetrion Warren 12.
Jr. Pro
Suns 41, Bucks 40
Leading Scorers: Suns — Kaleb Gordy 15, Drashon Bussey 7. Bucks — Kyron Thomas 15, Nysir Thomas 9.
Warriors 41, Raptors 39
Leading Scorers: Warriors — Jamil Davis 25, Bryan Bouyer 6. Raptors — Zion Martin 7, Willie Walker 6.
Senior League
Eufaula White 66, Eufaula Red 40
Leading Scorers: White — Javion Bowick 19, Malex Comer 12. Red — Cardarian Brown 19, Bryan Bpuyer 7.
