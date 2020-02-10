Feb. 8

Girls League

Sky 32, Sparks 15

Leading Scorers: Sky — Quannesia Walton 18, Ny’Aliah Kenny 8. Sparks — Sophie Seaborn 7, Janya Walker 5.

Training League

Rockets 33, Celtics 27

Leading Scorers: Rockets — Jaquavious McCray 12, Ja’Kayden Mahone 10. Celtics — Chance McElroy 8, Tyler Cliatt 8.

Cavaliers 46, Nuggets 39

Leading Scorers: Cavaliers — La’Darius Walker 21, Charles Sanders 8. Nuggets — Joshua Blakely 13, Demetrion Warren 12.

Jr. Pro

Suns 41, Bucks 40

Leading Scorers: Suns — Kaleb Gordy 15, Drashon Bussey 7. Bucks — Kyron Thomas 15, Nysir Thomas 9.

Warriors 41, Raptors 39

Leading Scorers: Warriors — Jamil Davis 25, Bryan Bouyer 6. Raptors — Zion Martin 7, Willie Walker 6.

Senior League

Eufaula White 66, Eufaula Red 40

Leading Scorers: White — Javion Bowick 19, Malex Comer 12. Red — Cardarian Brown 19, Bryan Bpuyer 7.

