The Eufaula Pee Wee players are having a raffle fundraiser for a gun from Eufaula Country Outdoors. The teams will condition for two weeks and move to full pads in the first week of August. Above, Pee Wee cheerleaders practice their routines.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Eufaula Pee Wee players are having a raffle fundraiser for a gun from Eufaula Country Outdoors. The teams will condition for two weeks and move to full pads in the first week of August. Above, Pee Wee cheerleaders practice their routines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.