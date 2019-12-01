Pee Wee Power Dec 1, 2019 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Eufaula C-Team MVP Niyon Gant looks for running room during the Pee Wee Super Bowl held Nov. 23 at Blakely, Georgia. Eufaula’s A and C teams each finished as runners-up. See more details on Page 6A. Eufaula Pee Wee Association Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR One in a million: Brantley girl’s birth ends bizarre generational legacy Harbor Freight to open local store UPDATE (victim identified): One dies, two injured in Geneva County accident Wiregrass’ response to 7-year-old’s rare diagnosis provides hope to Farmer family Eufaula men arrested on capital murder charges
