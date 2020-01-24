Kaitlin Peterson continues to etch her name in the record books at Eufaula High School among ther best players to ever don a Lady Tigers uniform.
And, she’s just a junior.
Already coveted by several colleges, Peterson reached another milestone earlier this week when she joined the 2,000-point club as she scored 18 points against Quitman County (Georgia).
“I am very proud of Kaitlin’s accomplishment,” Eufaula head coach Jermieke Cliatt said. “She has worked extremely hard on her game since her freshman year. I remember challenging her telling her that if she wanted to be among the Eufaula High girls basketball greats like Gwen Jackson (played for Pat Summit at Tennessee and later in the WNBA), she had to put in the time, work, and dedication. Ever since that day, that’s what she has done.
“I can count on her scoring double digit points every night for us. She is a scoring machine and will definitely be successful at the next level. There is no one in the state of Alabama that can guard her one on one. I am very proud of her for reaching this milestone and I look forward to her continuing to improve her game. She is a proven winner.”
Eufaula visits Abbeville Saturday and returns home Tuesday to play Class 7A Enterprise.
