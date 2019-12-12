Eufaula’s Lady Tigers have moved up to a No. 2 ranking in Class 6A by the Alabama Sportswriters Association, improving to 10-1 on the season after Kaitlin Peterson’s 38-point, 11-steal effort helped EHS pummel Pike County, 84-20.
Denahria Hicks added 15 points and Zahria Hoskey scored 12 for Coach Jermieke Cliatt's Tigers.
The Tigers connected on 18-of-21 free throws and held Pike County scoreless in the fourth quarter.
