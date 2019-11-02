Playoff scenarios for Tigers, Chiefs

Eufaula will be hosting the Blount Leopards in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lakeside will travel to Atmore to face Escambia Academy in the first round of the AISA Class AA state playoffs.

Eufaula is 8-2, with its only losses to undefeated Wakulla of Crawfordville, Florida, and Dothan (7-3).

Lakeside visits Bachelor Field. The Cougars are 7-3.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments