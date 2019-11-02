Eufaula will be hosting the Blount Leopards in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Meanwhile, Lakeside will travel to Atmore to face Escambia Academy in the first round of the AISA Class AA state playoffs.
Eufaula is 8-2, with its only losses to undefeated Wakulla of Crawfordville, Florida, and Dothan (7-3).
Lakeside visits Bachelor Field. The Cougars are 7-3.
