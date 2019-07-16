The Eufaula High School cheerleaders pose during a recent workout at the school’s indoor practice facility. EHS Coach Meg Herring is changing things a bit this year as the squad, hired a choreographer, Amber McKellar of V!ROC to work with the girls privately on their competition routine. The EHS squad is coached by Herring and Tony Ledwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.