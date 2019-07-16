Eufaula High Cheerleaders
Meg Herring

The Eufaula High School cheerleaders pose during a recent workout at the school’s indoor practice facility. EHS Coach Meg Herring is changing things a bit this year as the squad, hired a choreographer, Amber McKellar of V!ROC to work with the girls privately on their competition routine. The EHS squad is coached by Herring and Tony Ledwell.

