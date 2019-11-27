Tournament MVP Jacari Richardson scored with five seconds left to put Lakeside in front and Jayce James earned a steal on an inbounds pass to seal a 58-57 win over Calvary Christian on Tuesday.
The late plays helped Lakeside overcome a four-point deficit with 1:37 left. The Chiefs are 5-1 with the five wins by a combined 14 points.
Davantae Bowick had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Richardson added 16 points and Billy Nix 11 in the win.
Bowick and TJ Smith of Lakeside were named to the all-tournament team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.