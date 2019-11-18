Jacarri Richardson hit two free throws with seven seconds left to give Lakeside the lead and the Chiefs held on for the season-opening 48-46 win after Abbeville Christian Academy missed a last shot.
Davantae Bowick had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Slade Seaborn 11 points and Billy Nix 11 rebounds for Lakeside.
For Abbeville Christian, Dre Cobb and Parker Ludlam both had 12 points with Cobb earning 10 rebounds and Ludlam seven. Jackson Blalock had 11 points and Chris Davis had eight points. J.J. Jimenez had seven rebounds.
Varsity GirlsAbbeville Christian 40,
Lakeside School 23
Analeigh Givens had 18 points and four steals and Shay Thomas eight points with 13 steals to lead ACA. Ana Grace Blalock had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Anna Murph led Lakeside with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Sarah Murph had six rebounds.
JV Girls
Lakeside 31,
Abbeville Christian 25
Chloe Helms had 12 points and Rebecca Neville eight to lead Lakeside, which also got six rebounds each form Jayden Green and Eliza Eriksen.
Caroline Armstrong and Ana Grace Blalock both had 11 points for ACA.
