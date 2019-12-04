Jalen Cunningham scored 15 to lead Class 7A Enterprise to a 69-59 victory over 2A Barbour County.
Willie Screws scored 28 to lead the Jaguars, while Raphael Williams added 11.
VARSITY GIRLSEnterprise 47,
Barbour County 18
Alehzia McClain scored 14 to lead he Wildcats.
Barbour County was led by Anesia Eutsey and Tamia Peterson with five each.
JV BOYSEnterprise 50,
Barbour County 17
For the Jaguars, Ileek Quinn scored six.
