Willie Screws had 25 points and eight rebounds, Javier Walker 20 points and Jaborius Bennett 10 to lead Barbour County in a 72-68 victory over Pike County.

Andres Burney had 23 points, 16 rebounds and four block shots, Jordan Hobdy 17 points and five assists and Jonathan Silar 10 points and four steals for Pike County.

JV BoysPike County boys 56,

Barbour County 27

Ze’Quan Boyd scored 19 points and Kentavious Thomas 10 for Pike County.

Martarius Griggs and Demaurioun Marshall had six points each for Barbour County.

