Willie Screws had 25 points and eight rebounds, Javier Walker 20 points and Jaborius Bennett 10 to lead Barbour County in a 72-68 victory over Pike County.
Andres Burney had 23 points, 16 rebounds and four block shots, Jordan Hobdy 17 points and five assists and Jonathan Silar 10 points and four steals for Pike County.
JV BoysPike County boys 56,
Barbour County 27
Ze’Quan Boyd scored 19 points and Kentavious Thomas 10 for Pike County.
Martarius Griggs and Demaurioun Marshall had six points each for Barbour County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.