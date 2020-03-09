Lakeside took Saturday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 10-9 walk-off victory over Coosa Valley Academy to win the Lowndes Tournament.
The game was tied 9-9 with Lakeside batting in the bottom of the fifth when Slade Seaborn singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Brandon Leroy led Lakeside to victory with a first-inning grand slam. He went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Bryce Gover pitched Lakeside to victory. He surrendered two runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out four. Seaborn threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Leroy started the game for Lakeside. He lasted one inning, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.
Lakeside had 12 hits in the game. Jacarri Richardson, Auston Welsh , Leroy, James and Herring each had two hits.
Lakeside 9, Hooper Academy 2Lakeside knocked in six runs in the fifth on its way to a 9-2 victory over Hooper Academy on Saturday to capture the Lowndes Tournament title.
Lakeside got on the board in the second inning. Klayton Walker drew a walk, scoring one run.
The Chiefs’ offense scored six runs in the fifth inning as Seaborn, James (home run), and Reese Herring powered the big inning with RBIs.
Parker Littlefield earned the victory on the hill for Lakeside, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on no hits and striking out seven. Auston Welsh threw 2 1/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen. Welsh recorded the last seven outs to earn the save.
Lakeside School Chiefs Varsity launched one home run on the day. James had a long ball in the fifth inning.
James went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Lakeside, which had four stolen bases, led by Jacarri Richardson with two.
Lakeside 8, Coosa Valley Academy 4Even though Lakeside gave up three runs in the fifth inning, its still defeated Coosa Valley Academy 8-4 on Friday.
Lakeside scored five runs in the fourth inning. The Chiefs’ big bats in the inning were led by a single by Parker Littlefield, a home run by Brandon Leroy, and a double by Jayce James.
James was credited with the victory for Lakeside, going three innings, allowing no hits or runs while striking out eight and walking none. A number of pitchers entered the game as relief, with Slade Seaborn, Reese Herring, Bryce Gover, and Auston Welsh all securing outs and ultimately the victory. Gover recorded the last out to earn the save.
Lakeside racked up 11 hits. James, Littlefield, Seaborn, and Leroy each collected multiple hits for Lakeside School Chiefs Varsity. James was 3-for-4 in the game.
The Chiefs did not commit an error.
Lakeside 10, Lowndes Academy 2Lakeside put up eight runs in the third on its way to a 10-2 victory over Lowndes Academy on Friday.
Lakeside’s big inning was led by a single by Richardson, a home run by Welsh, and an error on a ball put in play by Littlefield.
JJ Dismukes earned the win for Lakeside, going five innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out eight. Welsh threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, recording the last three outs to earn the save.
Lakeside racked up 10 hits on the day. Seaborn and James each collected two hits to lead the Chiefs.
Lakeside plays host to Pike Liberal Arts Tuesday at Eufaula’s Old Creek Town Park. Chambers Academy visits Thursday.
