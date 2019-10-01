If your last night was Seaborn, chances are it was a crowning night at Reeves Field on Friday.
Lakeside crowned Sloan Seaborn as its Homecoming Queen during halftime of its game against rival Abbeville Christian, while Slade Seaborn scored on runs of 41 and 61 on each side (second and third quarters) of his sister’s achievement en route to a 152-yard effort as the Chiefs won a flag-filled contest, 38-15.
The win was the first in four outings for Lakeside, also marking the first victory as a head coach for Josh McConnell. Lakeside, an AISA Class AA school, had opened with three consecutive AAA programs before dropping down to play Class A Abbeville Christian.
The heated rivalry didn’t disappoint as 26 penalties were marked off, including 15 for Lakeside for 173 yards and a player being ejected.
Lakeside forced a fumble by the Generals on the first play from scrimmage, recovering at the ACA 30. Three plays later, Auston Welsh broke a couple of would-be tackles and sprinted in from 13 yards out. Stan Wilson’s PAT made it 7-0.
ACA answered quickly, driving 49 yards in five plays. The TD came on a 20-yard pass from Ryan Ledford to Brandon Early. Jackson Blalock’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 8:49 left in the first quarter.
Later in the quarter after a third loss fumble of the period by ACA, Seaborn made the Generals pay with a 41-yard spring up the middle to paydirt to make it 14-7.
ACA would have four turnovers in the first quarter.
Wilson, who was a perfect 5-of-5 on PATs for the night, kicked a 24-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 17-7 advantage with 9:40 left in the second period.
That’s the way things remained through half, but the Chiefs struck early in the second half... very early.
Jacari Richardson returned the opening second-half kickoff 75 yards for a TD and a 24-7 lead.
Another forced fumble gave Lakeside the ball at its on 39. It took Seaborn one play to go the distance – 61 yards. With 8:06 left in the third quarter the Chefs led 31-6.
ACA cut the deficit to 31-15 after a 19-yard run by Chapman Watt and a two-point conversion pass from Davondre Cobb to Eli Seay.
However, Willis Jackson got in the scoring as the Lakeside running back sprinted 16 yards with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.
ACA fumbled a punt at its own five-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, but an official’s inadvertent whistle ruled the play dead, preventing Lakeside from scoring again.
The Chiefs’ defense was dominant, allowing just 174 yards on 56 ACA snaps.
Lakeside (1-3) stays home Friday to take on unbeaten Crenshaw Christian (5-0) of Luverne in another non-region game. Abbeville Christian dropped to 1-5 on the season and will welcome Pike Liberal Arts Friday.
- - -
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
ACA 7 0 8 0 – 15
Eufaula 14 3 21 0 -- 38
Scoring
First Quarter
LAKESIDE – Welsh 13 run (Wilson kick), 10:53
ACA – Early 20 pass from Ledford (Blalock kick), 8:49
LAKESIDE – Seaborn 41 run (Wilson kick), :41
Second Quarter
LAKESIDE –Wilson 24 field goal, 9:40
Third Quarter
LAKESIDE – Richardson 75 kick return (Wilson kick), 11:47
LAKESIDE – Seaborn 61 run (Wilson kick), 8:06
ACA – Watt 19 run (Seay pass from Cobb), 2:11
LAKESIDE – Jackson 16 run (Wilson kick), :47
ACA Lakeside
First Downs 16 12
Rushes-Yards 42-132 33-274
Passes 5-14-1 5-11-0
Passing Yards 42 14
Total Yards 176 288
Punts Avg. 2-21.0 4-37.3
Fumbles-Lost 6-4 1-0
Penalties 11-66 15-173
Time of Possession 23:04 24:56
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing
ACA – Watt 10-59, Cobb 5-37, Jimenez 6-27, Blalock 8-18, Seay 4-17, Early 2-7, Davis 3-3, Ledford 3-(-7), team 1-(-19). LAKESIDE – Seaborn 11-152, Welsh 10-77, Jackson 11-55, Cotton 1-(-7).
Passing
ACA – Ledford 5-12-1-42, Seay 0-2-0-0. LAKESIDE – Cotton 2-3-0-9, Welsh 3-8-0-5.
Receiving
ACA – Early 1-21, Blalock 1-9, Cobb 1-6, Seay 1-6. LAKESIDE – Bowick 4-9, Jackson 1-5.
- - -
STANDINGS
AISA Class AA, Region 1
All Region
Edgewood Academy 6-0 1-0
Autauga Academy 3-1 1-0
Lakeside 1-3 0-0
Springwood 2-4 0-2
Last week’s results
Lakeside 38, Abbeville Christian 15
Edgewood Academy 70, Macon-East 60 (2OT)
Autauga Academy 40, Tuscaloosa Academy 16
Chambers Academy 50, Springwood 0
This week’s schedule
Friday, Oct. 4
Crenshaw Christian at Lakeside
Autauga Academy at Pensacola Catholic (FL)
Morgan Academy at Springwood
Edgewood Academy OPEN
