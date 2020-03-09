JT Searcy had all the right stuff on Saturday for Lakeside, pitching a shutout as the Lady Chiefs handled Fort Dale Academy, 6-0, Saturday.
In the first inning, Lakeside got its offense started with two runs when Hannah Buchan singled.
Searcy earned the win for Lakeside on the mound. She allowed three hits and no runs over six innings, striking out six and walking one.
Lakeside tallied seven hits. Searcy and Buchan each managed two hits. Lakeside also went without an error.
Lakeside lost in the championship game to Northside Methodist. No details from that game were available.
Lakeside 13,
Meadowview Christian 1
Lakeside put up seven runs in the first inning en route to a 13-1 victory over Meadowview Christian on Friday.
The offensive onslaught by Lakeside School Chiefs Varsity was led by Jayden Greene, Eliza Eriksen, JT Searcy (home run), and Greene, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Hannah Buchan got the win for Lakeside, lasting three innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out seven and walking none.
Buchan, Searcy, and Laura Beth Horne each collected a hit to lead Lakeside, which did not commit an error defensively.
Lakeside stole 10 bases during the game.
Lakeside 5,
Lowndes Academy 4
Lakeside defeated Lowndes Academy 5-4 on Friday after taking the lead late in the game.
Lakeside got things moving in the first inning, when Eliza Eriksen homered on a 3-1 count, scoring two runs.
Jayden Greene was credited with the victory for Lakeside, surrendering four runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out 11.
Lakeside totaled seven hits in the game. Carlee Davis and Emma Tucker had two hits each.
