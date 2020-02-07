The Soccer Shockers Tournament on Lake Eufaula will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at Eufaula High School’s Tiger Stadium from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is an admission charge and concessions will be available. The Eufaula teams include the EHS boys in the varsity Barcelona Division, the EHS girls in the Ninety-Niners Division, and the junior varsity boys in the Liverpool Division. Also participating will be teams from Russell County, New Brockton, Dale County, Providence Christian, Spencer, Houston Academy and Goshen. Pictured is action from last year’s tournament.
