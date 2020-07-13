fishing signing photo

Davian Smith (seated, center) became the first Eufaula Tiger to sign a college fishing scholarship last week with he signing with the University of Montevallo before family, friends and EHS personnel at the school’s indoor athletic facility. EHS coach Tim Walker said Smith has served as the team’s treasurer for the last four years. Montevallo is among the elite college fishing teams, finishing second nationally last year and in the top 10 the previous three seasons. Smith will major in marine biology.

 Eufaula City Schools
